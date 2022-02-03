Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.14. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 10,114 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

