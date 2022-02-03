Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 9,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $314.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.