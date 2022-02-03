Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHTX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 53,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

