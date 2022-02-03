Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post sales of $153.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.80 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $587.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 10,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,709,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.