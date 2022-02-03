Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.