Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 252,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,246. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

