Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $135.41 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,583 shares of company stock worth $54,615,958 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

