Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.