Miramar Capital LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

