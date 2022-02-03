T-Mobile US Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 12,634 call options.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $10.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 396,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.