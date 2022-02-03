Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.69

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.72. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 77,079 shares traded.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

