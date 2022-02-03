AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $31.58. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 2,230 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABSSF. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

