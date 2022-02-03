United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,080.50 ($14.53). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,067.50 ($14.35), with a volume of 1,389,458 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

