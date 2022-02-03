Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.90

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.90 and traded as high as $50.10. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 234,761 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.98 million, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

