TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.49

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as high as C$6.34. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.33, with a volume of 450 shares.

Separately, reduced their target price on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$118.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.