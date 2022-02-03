EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 81,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.
About EzFill
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
