EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 81,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. EzFill has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

In other EzFill news, Director Jack Levine acquired 40,000 shares of EzFill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

