Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 4,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,757. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $739.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

