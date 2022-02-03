Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Health Properties alerts:

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.04. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.