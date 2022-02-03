Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 520 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $10,027,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. 405,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

