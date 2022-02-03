Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.

ARW stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.42. 12,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.