Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.
Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $128.42. 12,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.
In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
