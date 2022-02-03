Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $128.42. 12,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

