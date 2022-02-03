Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,552. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,488.96 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

