Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,038. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 978,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

