VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Cap of $18.59 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $23,242.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

