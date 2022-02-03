MetaHash Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $759,565.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.25 or 0.07090249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.79 or 1.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054749 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,230,429,579 coins and its circulating supply is 3,059,736,069 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

