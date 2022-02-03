Fear NFTs 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.25 or 0.07090249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.79 or 1.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054749 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

