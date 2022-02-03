Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.07 billion.

TMO stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $596.83. 16,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $650.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

