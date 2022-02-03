Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BYND traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.80. 101,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

