Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.10 ($164.16).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SIX2 traded up €0.50 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €150.40 ($168.99). The company had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 52-week low of €93.35 ($104.89) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($191.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

