Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $333.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $410.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $78.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

