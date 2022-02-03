P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.80

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.80 and traded as high as $72.35. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 51,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $829.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.