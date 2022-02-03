P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.80

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.80 and traded as high as $72.35. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 51,546 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $829.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.