Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) Shares Up 1.3%

Swire Properties Ltd. (NASDAQ:SWPFF)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50.

About Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF)

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

