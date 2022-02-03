PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $151.94, with a volume of 981080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.94.
The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
