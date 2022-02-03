PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $150.21 and last traded at $151.94, with a volume of 981080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.94.

The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

