Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,099,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 15,318,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32,749.3 days.

SAPMF stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Thursday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

