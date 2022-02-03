Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.35. Nyxoah shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

