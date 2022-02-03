Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declines By 14.3%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 10,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 63,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,937. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

