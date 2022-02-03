Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $6,793.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,672,685 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

