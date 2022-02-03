Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Decreases By 14.1%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

