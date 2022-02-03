Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21. Insiders purchased a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $127,560 over the last three months.

Shares of SGY remained flat at $C$6.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 507,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,545. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.89 and a 52 week high of C$6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The firm has a market cap of C$552.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

