Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 272,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 808,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,091,000 after acquiring an additional 425,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

