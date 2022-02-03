Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $38.61 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 258,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

