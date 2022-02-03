Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

