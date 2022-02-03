Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BNE traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 87,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,577. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of C$265.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

