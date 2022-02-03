Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

UBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 20,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,431. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

