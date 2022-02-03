Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

