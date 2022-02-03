Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by I.G.Y. Ltd

I.G.Y. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 31.0% of I.G.Y. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. I.G.Y. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $521.76. 27,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.