General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,293 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

NYSE GM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

