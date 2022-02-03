Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $553.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $553,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $230.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.