Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.56.

Shares of AP.UN traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.44. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$35.40 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

