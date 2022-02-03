Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $31.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,978,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.76. 285,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

